IPS Roopa vs IAS Rohini: Karnataka Govt reprimands both

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As two top women bureaucrats in the state continue to spar in the open, putting the authorities in an embarrassing situation, the state government reprimanded and directed both to refrain from going public with their allegations and counter allegations.

Even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took note of the developments, despite his preoccupation with the state legislative session, Chief Secretary (CS) Vandita Sharma summoned IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri to seek their explanation.

While Sharma directed both officers to abstain from making allegations in the public domain, Bommai said, “The officers have met the CS and submitted their complaints. They have been asked to maintain decorum and I hope they will.”

Meanwhile, even as Rohini filed a police complaint against Roopa at Bagalagunte police station but no case was registered, the IPS officer continued her tirade on social media.

Rohini, who met Sharma first, told reporters that Roopa was making baseless allegations against her which she has brought it to the notice of the chief secretary.

Roopa lists 7 cases against Rohini

“Our services are different but I don’t know why she is targeting me by posting about my professional and personal life on social media. Officers have to maintain certain dignity and decorum,” Rohini said, challenging Roopa to reveal the names of the officers with whom she had allegedly shared her photos.

Roopa, in her complaint to the CS, listed seven cases against Rohini and sought action against her. Referring to IAS officer Ravishankar’s report on the construction of a swimming pool at the deputy commissioner’s residence in Mysuru, Roopa said that allegations against Rohini were proved in the preliminary inquiry but no detailed probe was conducted.

Further, she alleged that Rohini had not mentioned details of the house allegedly being constructed in Jalahalli in the immovable property returns. “I may be called as witness wherein I will produce chat conversations. Also, the source of income for such expenditure should be probed,” she demanded.

Roopa also referred to a complaint submitted to the Lokayukta and the government rejecting permission to take up an investigation in a letter dated September 19, 2022. She also alleged that Roopa had given Rs 10 crore order only for the architectural design of Karnataka Bhavan being built in Tirupati, without inviting tender, which was a violation. She referred to the notice issued to Rohini by the Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru regarding taking away articles from there to Mysuru residence and then to Bengaluru house.

BENGALURU: As two top women bureaucrats in the state continue to spar in the open, putting the authorities in an embarrassing situation, the state government reprimanded and directed both to refrain from going public with their allegations and counter allegations. Even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took note of the developments, despite his preoccupation with the state legislative session, Chief Secretary (CS) Vandita Sharma summoned IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri to seek their explanation. While Sharma directed both officers to abstain from making allegations in the public domain, Bommai said, “The officers have met the CS and submitted their complaints. They have been asked to maintain decorum and I hope they will.” Meanwhile, even as Rohini filed a police complaint against Roopa at Bagalagunte police station but no case was registered, the IPS officer continued her tirade on social media. Rohini, who met Sharma first, told reporters that Roopa was making baseless allegations against her which she has brought it to the notice of the chief secretary. Roopa lists 7 cases against Rohini “Our services are different but I don’t know why she is targeting me by posting about my professional and personal life on social media. Officers have to maintain certain dignity and decorum,” Rohini said, challenging Roopa to reveal the names of the officers with whom she had allegedly shared her photos. Roopa, in her complaint to the CS, listed seven cases against Rohini and sought action against her. Referring to IAS officer Ravishankar’s report on the construction of a swimming pool at the deputy commissioner’s residence in Mysuru, Roopa said that allegations against Rohini were proved in the preliminary inquiry but no detailed probe was conducted. Further, she alleged that Rohini had not mentioned details of the house allegedly being constructed in Jalahalli in the immovable property returns. “I may be called as witness wherein I will produce chat conversations. Also, the source of income for such expenditure should be probed,” she demanded. Roopa also referred to a complaint submitted to the Lokayukta and the government rejecting permission to take up an investigation in a letter dated September 19, 2022. She also alleged that Roopa had given Rs 10 crore order only for the architectural design of Karnataka Bhavan being built in Tirupati, without inviting tender, which was a violation. She referred to the notice issued to Rohini by the Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru regarding taking away articles from there to Mysuru residence and then to Bengaluru house.