Belagavi GP member: 30% cut demanded for MGNREGA funds

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A gram panchayat (GP) member from Belagavi district resigned from her post alleging corruption at various levels of taluk panchayat (TP) and zilla panchayat (ZP) in clearing development works. The whistle-blower, Sudha Siddarappa Rajangale (36), elected as an independent candidate to the Mekhali GP in Raibag taluk, submitted her resignation to the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) expressing her inability to pay 3 per cent ‘commission in advance’ to ZP and TP officials to get approval for various development works under the 14th and 15th Finance Commission, and in allotment of MNREGA works in her ward. She further alleged that a ‘commission’ to the tune of 30 per cent is being demanded after the release of funds under MGNREGA.