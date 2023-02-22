Home States Karnataka

Compensation for acid victims raised to Rs 10 lakh

The minister said the department is effectively implementing the state and central government schemes to provide nutritious food to children.

BENGALURU: Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar said the state government has taken several steps to prevent crimes against women and compensation given to acid victims has been increased to Rs 10 lakh.

Responding to Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed’s question in the Legislative Council, the minister said compensation to acid victims has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The minister said the authorities took swift action in the acid attack case reported recently in Kanakapura and he had also visited the hospital to which the girl is admitted.

Achar said the government is taking stern action against those involved in the crimes and measures are being taken to rehabilitate the victims by providing them with vocational training. Many measures are being taken under the Nirbhaya scheme and the Social Welfare Department is providing self-defence training to hostel students, he said.

Malnutrition
The minister said the department is effectively implementing the state and central government schemes to provide nutritious food to children. Malnutrition among children has come down by 50 per cent in the last two years, he claimed.

