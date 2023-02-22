Home States Karnataka

Maha loss for Karnataka: No cold storage for grapes

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said there is a need to retain the Rs 4,000 crore business in Karnataka, which will also get taxes to the state.

Published: 22nd February 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is losing out crores of business every year due to lack of cold storage for grapes grown in the state, which is forcing growers to send the crop to Maharashtra, Horticulture Minister Muniratna told the assembly. He said annually about Rs 4,000 crore business alone from grapes is now going to Maharashtra.

JDS MLA Devanand Fulsing Chavan from Nagatana assembly constituency in Vijayapura raised the issue and said 73 per cent of the grapes grown in Karnataka are from Vijayapura. As there is no cold storage, growers take it to Maharashtra which is 150 km away. The state government should construct cold storage units and help farmers, he said.  

Replying to Chavan, Munirathna said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 100 crore in this budget for cold storage units and they are also getting Rs 40 crore through NABARD. The Detailed Project Report (DRP) is getting ready. “Once we construct the units, we can store 40,000 tonnes of grapes in cold storage. Presently, Rs 4000 crore business from grape growers of Vijayapura, Belagavi and Bagalkote is going to Maharastra,” he said.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said there is a need to retain the Rs 4,000 crore business in Karnataka, which will also get taxes to the state. Presently, taxes are also paid to Maharastra.

The minister said they are planning to launch wine tourism in Vijayapura in 141 acres, where they are planning to utilise 5 per cent of the grapes grown in Karnataka and make them raisins, which will be sold under the state’s brand.

