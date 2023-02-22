Mesta death: Cases against 112 withdrawn

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The state government has withdrawn cases against 112 people, mostly Hindu activists, in the case of Paresh Mesta’s death which took place in 2017 and had led to communal riots in Honnavar district.

Mesta (19), was found dead in Uttar Kannada district’s Honnavar following clashes in the area. His body was recovered on December 8 from Shettikere lake in the city, soon after which communal riots broke out in the area.

Terming it a murder, right-wing organisations, workers of BJP, Bajrang Dal activists and a local MLA had protested against Mesta’s death and were arrested. The Cabinet on Monday decided to withdraw cases against the activists in Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta and Karwar registered against them in 2018 by the then Congress government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai withdrew all the cases against the activists. Earlier 26 cases were withdrawn.

No legal basis in Mesta case, says advocate

“The then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had filed cases against the accused. After a B report was filed by the CBI, there was demand to withdraw cases against them. Our government has done justice to these innocent people,” Sunil Naik, MLA Bhatkal told The New Indian Express.

Many people booked in the case were relieved.

“Many of us were just picked up by the police and booked. We had nothing to do with the case. I run a pan shop in Sirsi for livelihood. I was not involved in stone pelting. I was slapped with 12 cases and booked as a rowdy-sheeter. I have suffered for six years. Every month for five days, I attended the court sitting idle from morning till evening”, said Anand Mudi, one of the victims and added, “Now since the elections have come they have withdrawn the cases.”

Sadanand Bhat, advocate, Sirsi, who was handling the cases said, “All these cases were booked on December 12, 2017 during a stray case of pelting stones to a bus,” he informed.

Bhat added, “There was neither a legal ingredient in the case, nor a drop of blood spilled. The local police just acted under the pressure of the then government. A few victims who had two cases against them are booked as rowdy sheeters to harass them,” he said.

