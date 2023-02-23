Home States Karnataka

Agniveer candidates must face online exam first

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Army has announced an important change in the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’. In the changed procedure, in Stage 1, all candidates who have applied online on joinindianarmy.nic.in (Join Indian Army website) will undergo a common entrance exam. In Stage 2, shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally, where they will undergo physical fitness and measurement tests. Finally, in Stage 3, the selected candidates will undergo a medical test at the rally location,” said Maj Gen P Ramesh, Additional Director, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru.

“In the changed process, prominence is given to the ‘cognitive aspects’. This will reduce large crowds assembling at the recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements,” Maj Gen Ramesh said.
“Online common entrance exam is a computer-based test. To guide candidates, a video on ‘How to Appear in Online Common Entrance Exam’ is available on the Join Indian Army website and also on YouTube,” he said, adding that candidates can take up practice tests online.

“For online common entrance exam, the fee is Rs 500 per candidate of which 50 per cent of the cost is borne by the Army. Candidates have to pay Rs 250 online, and should ensure that they have their cards activated for online transactions,” he said, adding that after a successful payment, a roll number will be generated that shall be used at all stages of recruitment.

He said around 40,000 candidates will be selected of which nearly 2,000 will be from Karnataka. The online registration which opened on February 16 will end on March 15, and the final exam is expected in April at 176 locations across India. Candidates will be intimated 10-14 days prior to the commencement of the exam. For queries, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 7996157222.

