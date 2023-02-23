Back to Modi factor, BJP leaders hope roadshow will boost its chances 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Shivamogga on February 27 to participate in a string of programmes, there is expectation that his visit will help retain the six constituencies where BJP has sitting MLAs, and also Bhadaravati, where the BJP lost last time.

There have been requests from organisations in adjoining districts that Modi visit their constituencies. An official source said a meeting of RSS and BJP leaders was held to maximise the benefits of the PM’s visit, by getting him to do a road show in other areas as well. For example, in Belagavi district, where the BJP does not appear very comfortable due to diminishing votes in parliamentary bypolls, numbers showed that over 2 lakh votes had shifted to the Congress. The passing away of former minister Umesh Katti, sidelining of former DyCM Laxman Savadi, non-inclusion of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped from the cabinet following sleaze allegations, has not helped the party’s morale here.

Besides, the victory of independent MLC from Belagavi Chennaraj Hattiholi against the official BJP candidate has only exposed the party’s weakness in the district, which has the second highest number of MLAs after Bengaluru Urban.

BJP leaders are of the opinion that Modi’s road show will help the party in the 18 constituencies in Belagavi. At present, the party has 11 MLAs and Congress has five, while two seats are vacant -- Hukkeri, which was held by Umesh Katti, and Saundatti, where Chandrashekar Mamani was the sitting MLA, both from the BJP.

The BJP is concerned that in the 11 constituencies, Congress came in second, losing some seats by less than 10,000 votes. There is also concern that the Panchamsalis, who are in large numbers in almost all constituencies, are displeased over the reservation row.

There is expectation that Modi’s visit will rejuvenate the cadres and legislators who have been in power for more than three terms, and hope to beat incumbency. “We have planned a road show around 3pm, which will conclude with a public meeting. PM Modi’s visit will help constituencies in Belagavi and adjoining districts too,” Belagavi BJP district president Anil Benake said.

