Roopa barred from making remarks about Sindhuri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, a city court has issued an interim order barring IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil from making any defamatory remarks against her. The court has also issued a notice to the IGP-ranked officer to file objections before March 7.

Following Roopa making allegations against her in the public domain, the IAS officer had approached the city civil and sessions court on Wednesday, seeking direction to the IPS officer not to make allegations against her. The court had reserved the interim order till Thursday.

When the case came up for hearing, the court issued an interim order restraining Roopa from making any comment or allegation against the petitioner. Adjourning the hearing till March 7, the court also ordered to issue notice to the respondent to file objections before the next date of hearing.

Roopa took to social media and stated, “I would like to tell you all that I am extremely grateful to the Hon’ble Court for giving me the opportunity to hear me out, while not passing the order exparte. I will submit my prayer and submissions before the Hon’ble Court. Satyameva Jayate.”

Roopa thanks well-wishers for support

Thanking her friends and well-wishers, Roopa posted, “I am overwhelmed by so much support pouring in from all of you. My message box is flooded with your messages of support and concern. Thanks.” Meanwhile, Sindhuri wrote to the city police commissioner asking to register an FIR against Roopa. “Roopa has defamed me through her social media profiles. Despite filing a complaint with the Bagalagunte police, no case is registered so far. A case under the provisions of the IT Act and IPC must be registered against her immediately,” the letter stated, alleging that no case was registered against Roopa as she was a senior police officer.

BENGALURU: In a relief to IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, a city court has issued an interim order barring IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil from making any defamatory remarks against her. The court has also issued a notice to the IGP-ranked officer to file objections before March 7. Following Roopa making allegations against her in the public domain, the IAS officer had approached the city civil and sessions court on Wednesday, seeking direction to the IPS officer not to make allegations against her. The court had reserved the interim order till Thursday. When the case came up for hearing, the court issued an interim order restraining Roopa from making any comment or allegation against the petitioner. Adjourning the hearing till March 7, the court also ordered to issue notice to the respondent to file objections before the next date of hearing. Roopa took to social media and stated, “I would like to tell you all that I am extremely grateful to the Hon’ble Court for giving me the opportunity to hear me out, while not passing the order exparte. I will submit my prayer and submissions before the Hon’ble Court. Satyameva Jayate.” Roopa thanks well-wishers for support Thanking her friends and well-wishers, Roopa posted, “I am overwhelmed by so much support pouring in from all of you. My message box is flooded with your messages of support and concern. Thanks.” Meanwhile, Sindhuri wrote to the city police commissioner asking to register an FIR against Roopa. “Roopa has defamed me through her social media profiles. Despite filing a complaint with the Bagalagunte police, no case is registered so far. A case under the provisions of the IT Act and IPC must be registered against her immediately,” the letter stated, alleging that no case was registered against Roopa as she was a senior police officer.