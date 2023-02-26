BMRCL plans buses for five km around 12 stations on Whitefield line

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Whitefield-KR Puram stretch of reach-I extension set for launch next month, BMRCL is working with BMTC to ensure feeder bus services for at least 5 km around all the 12 stations. Bowing to public demand, it is also planning to rename a few stations on the line.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE that priority has been given to connectivity in the new section. “We will be working with BMTC to provide feeder buses for 5 km near each Metro station. Commuters within this radius generally use Metro,” he said.

A Metro official said that a letter in this connection could be sent either on February 27 or 28 to BMTC. “We have already held discussions, and the formal process will start,” he said. The MD also said before the formal launch, names of a few stations will be changed due to public demand, but refused to divulge the names. “We will be sending a proposal to the government for name change consent,” he said.

Hoodi station

Pravir Bagrodia, a volunteer of Whitefield Rising, had petitioned BMRCL about it three years ago. He told TNIE, “BMRCL should rename Whitefield metro station and depot to Kadugodi and rename Kadugodi to Hope Farm or Tree Park.” Elaborating, he said, “The adjacent rail station being Whitefield does not justify that name. This Whitefield Metro station is 3.5 km away from Whitefield police station and Whitefield Post Office.” Bagrodia said to reach Whitefield Metro station, one has to take a bus to Kadugodi Metro terminus, next to Kadugoi flyover and Kadugodi trafic police station under the jurisdiction of Kadugoi police station and Kadugoi post office.

He also said that since Metro did not serve core Whitefield areas, it was important for BMTC to run feeder buses to Gandhipura, Immadihalli, Hagadur, Ramagondanahalli, Sidhapura, Borewell Road and other places.

BENGALURU: With the Whitefield-KR Puram stretch of reach-I extension set for launch next month, BMRCL is working with BMTC to ensure feeder bus services for at least 5 km around all the 12 stations. Bowing to public demand, it is also planning to rename a few stations on the line. BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE that priority has been given to connectivity in the new section. “We will be working with BMTC to provide feeder buses for 5 km near each Metro station. Commuters within this radius generally use Metro,” he said. A Metro official said that a letter in this connection could be sent either on February 27 or 28 to BMTC. “We have already held discussions, and the formal process will start,” he said. The MD also said before the formal launch, names of a few stations will be changed due to public demand, but refused to divulge the names. “We will be sending a proposal to the government for name change consent,” he said. Hoodi station Pravir Bagrodia, a volunteer of Whitefield Rising, had petitioned BMRCL about it three years ago. He told TNIE, “BMRCL should rename Whitefield metro station and depot to Kadugodi and rename Kadugodi to Hope Farm or Tree Park.” Elaborating, he said, “The adjacent rail station being Whitefield does not justify that name. This Whitefield Metro station is 3.5 km away from Whitefield police station and Whitefield Post Office.” Bagrodia said to reach Whitefield Metro station, one has to take a bus to Kadugodi Metro terminus, next to Kadugoi flyover and Kadugodi trafic police station under the jurisdiction of Kadugoi police station and Kadugoi post office. He also said that since Metro did not serve core Whitefield areas, it was important for BMTC to run feeder buses to Gandhipura, Immadihalli, Hagadur, Ramagondanahalli, Sidhapura, Borewell Road and other places.