Karnataka government staff to launch strike from March 1 

He said that the strike call will be withdrawn only if the government issues an order fulfilling the demands of the employees.

Published: 26th February 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Members of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association have decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 1 in support of their demands, including a 40% salary hike, after obtaining an interim report from the Seventh Pay Commission, according to association president CS Shadakshari. 

Employees of government hospitals will also participate in the strike. But emergency care sections will function as usual. Shadakshari told reporters here on Saturday that the association has been demanding that the government hike the salary of employees based on the recommendations of the commission. “While it was expected that an announcement will be made in the budget, the government made no mention of it. We have no other option but to go on an indefinite strike,” he added.

A meeting of government employees was held in Bengaluru on February 21. “Around 5,000 office-bearers of organisations associated with the association participated in the meeting. The meeting unanimously decided to strike work from March 1. All government employees will participate in the strike. As staff of the Education Department are participating in the strike, there will be no exams,” he elaborated.

Shadakshari said that over 2.5 lakh posts are vacant in various departments. As a result, workload on existing staff has increased. Still, the state ranks fifth in the country in terms of development. Though Karnataka stands second in collection of taxes, government employees are being paid less, he said.

He said that the strike call will be withdrawn only if the government issues an order fulfilling the demands of the employees. The demands include cancellation of NPS and reintroduction of OPS. Six lakh employees will take part in the strike.

