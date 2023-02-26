Using next gen technology will make graduates industry-ready: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Human Resource Officer, Mphasis, Srikanth Karra said that leveraging next gen tech would be important to make graduates industry-ready. Speaking at the Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship (RISE) 2023 outreach event, he said, “Leveraging next-generation technologies, especially artificial intelligence, will be key in achieving this goal in future. We believe that the key to building a better future lies in bridging the skill gap in the tech sector.

By investing in creating such platforms for the present talent pool of budding engineers, we are not only preparing them for challenges of tomorrow but also building a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem,” he said.

RISE, a two-day event, is currently taking place at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and was jointly organised by IIIT and Mphasis, an IT company. RISE is set to have several talks and showcases on research and innovation in the country, especially with panel discussions from experts in across the IT field.

RISE also had a number of demos, particularly showing areas of digital identity and security, data, and environmental sustainability.

