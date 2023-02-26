Home States Karnataka

Using next gen technology will make graduates industry-ready: Expert

RISE also had a number of demos, particularly showing areas of digital identity and security, data, and environmental sustainability.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Human Resource Officer, Mphasis, Srikanth Karra said that leveraging next gen tech would be important to make graduates industry-ready. Speaking at the Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship (RISE) 2023 outreach event, he said, “Leveraging next-generation technologies, especially artificial intelligence, will be key in achieving this goal in future. We believe that the key to building a better future lies in bridging the skill gap in the tech sector.

By investing in creating such platforms for the present talent pool of budding engineers, we are not only preparing them for challenges of tomorrow but also building a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem,” he said.

RISE, a two-day event, is currently taking place at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and was jointly organised by IIIT and Mphasis, an IT company. RISE is set to have several talks and showcases on research and innovation in the country, especially with panel discussions from experts in across the IT field.

RISE also had a number of demos, particularly showing areas of digital identity and security, data, and environmental sustainability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
graduates next gen tech
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp