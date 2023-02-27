23 days after stray dog attack, three-year-old Ballari girl loses battle in hospital

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A three-year-old girl, who was critically injured after stray dogs attacked her 23 days ago in Ballari, died at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. She was among 25 people, including seven children, who were attacked by stray dogs in Ballari city on February 3. The deceased, Tayyaba Kizar, was initially admitted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science and was later shifted to NIMHANS. She did not respond to treatment and died.

Tayabba’s father Kizar Khan said, “If VIMS authorities had shifted my daughter to NIMHANS earlier, she might have survived.”Rudresh SN, Commissioner, Ballari City Municipal Corporation, said, “After the incident, we immediately shifted injured children and adults to VIMS. Three children were serious and were provided treatment in the ICU ward.”

He said tenders have been called for animal birth control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) programmes in Ballari. Compensation will be given to the family of the deceased, he added. Prabhakar Reddy, a social activist, said the recent attack by stray dogs exposed the shoddy work of municipal officials in controlling the menace.

Tayyaba is the third child to die in dog bite incidents in Ballari district over the last two months. Two children from Badanahatti village died earlier.

