Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru sees spike in static shocks

Chief of Medical Department, Vikram Hospital, Dr K M Manjunath said, “There is no specific explanation for it. Winter has not yet fully gone from the city and the mornings are still cold.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Haiti electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sparks are flying quite literally in Bengaluru. Residents across the city have been complaining of a sudden spike in static shocks over the last fortnight, while doctors and scientists said this could be because of the prevalent weather.

Chief of Medical Department, Vikram Hospital, Dr K M Manjunath said, “There is no specific explanation for it. Winter has not yet fully gone from the city and the mornings are still cold. Static electric shocks are witnessed during winter. I have experienced it many times in the US during the cold season. It particularly happens if one is wearing polyester clothing.”

Another doctor, who requested anonymity, said the weather changing from winter to summer could be the reason for such a high incidence. IISc scientist Prof JM Chandra Kishan, said static charges get transmitted from one object to another. 

“For instance, you suddenly touch a glass rod with wool, it happens. The incidence is high among people who wear woollen clothes. The static charges ultimately dissipate into the ground but get passed around before that,” he said. 

Giving each other big shocks at home: Resident

TINU Cherian Abraham, a communications professional, who resides in Whitefield, said, “We are giving each other big shocks at home. Sometimes, we even see sparks when we touch each other. I thought it was just our home having some issues.

I got to know that many people in Bengaluru are facing it. I have never faced something like this before.” Aakanksha Gaur, a creative director, tweeted, Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks on touching metal since a few days? A crazy number of my friends are experiencing this. I saw a real little spark while opening the door knob.” Her tweet went viral with hundreds sharing similar experiences.

In response, Poornima Prabhu said that she felt especially with car doors and while oiling her daughter’s hair. Rakesh Sharma added, “I have been experiencing this for the last 10 days. It happened even a day ago when I handed over my car keys to a valet for parking.” It also caused much mirth on social media with people speaking of romantic sparks flying between individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
static shocks Bengaluru electric shock
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp