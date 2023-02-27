Bengaluru sees spike in static shocks

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sparks are flying quite literally in Bengaluru. Residents across the city have been complaining of a sudden spike in static shocks over the last fortnight, while doctors and scientists said this could be because of the prevalent weather.

Chief of Medical Department, Vikram Hospital, Dr K M Manjunath said, “There is no specific explanation for it. Winter has not yet fully gone from the city and the mornings are still cold. Static electric shocks are witnessed during winter. I have experienced it many times in the US during the cold season. It particularly happens if one is wearing polyester clothing.”

Another doctor, who requested anonymity, said the weather changing from winter to summer could be the reason for such a high incidence. IISc scientist Prof JM Chandra Kishan, said static charges get transmitted from one object to another.

“For instance, you suddenly touch a glass rod with wool, it happens. The incidence is high among people who wear woollen clothes. The static charges ultimately dissipate into the ground but get passed around before that,” he said.

Giving each other big shocks at home: Resident

TINU Cherian Abraham, a communications professional, who resides in Whitefield, said, “We are giving each other big shocks at home. Sometimes, we even see sparks when we touch each other. I thought it was just our home having some issues.

I got to know that many people in Bengaluru are facing it. I have never faced something like this before.” Aakanksha Gaur, a creative director, tweeted, Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks on touching metal since a few days? A crazy number of my friends are experiencing this. I saw a real little spark while opening the door knob.” Her tweet went viral with hundreds sharing similar experiences.

In response, Poornima Prabhu said that she felt especially with car doors and while oiling her daughter’s hair. Rakesh Sharma added, “I have been experiencing this for the last 10 days. It happened even a day ago when I handed over my car keys to a valet for parking.” It also caused much mirth on social media with people speaking of romantic sparks flying between individuals.

