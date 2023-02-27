Now, film-makers want to cash in on Roopa-Rohini clash  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sensational tussle between two top women officers of the state that rocked news and social media recently may be the stuff that are movies made of. Film makers and producers are now showing interest in adapting to the screen the very public clash between senior IPS officer Roopa Moudgil and senior IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who have gone at each other’s throat.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has received two cinema titles - Rohini IAS and R versus R, both revolving around these two officials. The KFCC committee is expected to meet next week and give approval after seeing and hearing the synopses.

Director of ‘5 Adu 7 Angula’ fame Nandalike Nityananda Prabhu has applied for the title R versus R, while Praveen Shetty of Kannada Rakshana Vedike has chosen Rohini IAS. KFCC president BaMa Harish told The New Indian Express that they will listen to the synopses and if the story is a biopic or pertaining to one person, they will seek a no-objection certificate from the concerned before approving the titles.

He said that whenever such controversies or interesting incidents happen, producers and directors tend to make movies on them. Some will hit the silver screen, while many don’t. This is not the first time that film-makers have shown interest in making a movie on Rohini Sindhuri.

Two years ago, Mandya-based Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar Films had initiated the process to make Bharatha Sindhuri based on her works, but the project did not progress much. Before that, a flick -- Shalini IAS -- was also planned on the life of IAS couple Shalini Rajneesh and Rajneesh, but that too did not see the light of day.

