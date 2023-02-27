Home States Karnataka

Start paying toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to officially inaugurate the expressway on March 11. 

Published: 27th February 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

engaluru-Mysuru Expressway (National Highway 275)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From 8 am on Tuesday (February 28), motorists passing through the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (National Highway 275) will have to start paying the toll. The fee for a single journey ranges from Rs 135 to Rs 880, depending on the category of the vehicle. 

The decision to start collecting the toll was taken on Sunday after a meeting between the National Highways Authority of India officials and Ramanagara deputy commissioner and superintendent of police. BT Sridhara, Project Director, told TNIE, “We are starting the toll collection from Tuesday morning. We avoided Monday on the advice of the SP and DC.” 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to officially inaugurate the expressway on March 11.  Meanwhile, an official release said that the NHAI headquarters has issued orders to start collecting the toll from Kaniminike and Sheshaginihall toll plaza for the six-lane highway.  

Rates lesser for local commercial vehicles

THE toll for car/jeep/van is Rs 135 for single journey and Rs 205 for return journey within a single day and Rs 4,525 for monthly pass which covers 50 single journeys in a month.

For LCV/LGV/ mini-bus, it is Rs 220, Rs 330 and Rs 7,315; Truck/Bus (2 axle) Rs 460, Rs 690 and Rs 15,325; 3-axle commercial vehicle: Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 16,715; Heavy construction machinery/earth moving equipment (4-6 axle) Rs 720, Rs 1,080 an Rs 24,030 and Oversized vehicle (7 or more axles) Rs 880, Rs 1,315 and Rs 29,255.

For local commercial vehicles registered within the district where the plaza is located, the rates are lesser and costs Rs 70 for car, jeep and van; Rs 110 for minibus and LCV or LGV and Rs 230 for truck or bus. It costs Rs 250 for 3-axle, Rs 360 for heavy construction and Rs 440 for seven or more axles, the release added. For complaints, the public can call 1033.

