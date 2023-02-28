150 road shows, 8,000 km: BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra from March 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming to touch four crore people across 224 Assembly constituencies, BJP is all set to launch its Vijay Sankapla Yatra from four different directions across the state from March 1. Four teams each headed by senior state and central BJP leaders are expected to undertake more than 150 road shows and traverse 8,000 km.

While the yatra will conclude on March 20, a mega convention will be held in Davanagere on March 25, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend, where over 10 lakh people are expected to participate.

Former minister KS Eshwarappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol and Revenue Minister R Ashoka will lead each team from Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Bidar and Bengaluru. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also join the yatra.

Four buses, 30 ft in height and eight ft in width, have been specially designed for the yatra. The AC buses will also have a place on the top where the leaders can stand and deliver speeches. There will be a place to charge mobiles, home theatre, audio systems, cameras, LED display, and wifi facility and a generator for power backup.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP state general secretary, MLC N Ravikumar, who is also the joint convenor for the yatra, said they will cover 31 districts in 20 days. “Our target is 150 seats, and we will achieve it,” he said. During the yatra, each team will also visit mutts, temples and other prominent places in their area. During the event, leaders from other parties might also join BJP.

