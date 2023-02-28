Fans of IAS officer Sindhuri protest against allegations with ‘missing items’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: There seems to be no end to the spat between IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer Roopa as several fans and followers of Sindhuri staged a unique protest in front of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Monday.

Among many complaints and allegations made by IPS officer Roopa against Sindhuri, one was regarding a letter by the ATI director sent to the DC, alleging that items had gone missing during her brief stay on the ATI premises. Sindhuri was then a resident on the premises when she was the DC of Mysuru.

Several followers of Sindhuri had gathered in front of the ATI premises along with items, which the authorities have accused of being missing after Sindhuri’s stay, like glasses, pillow, utensils and other things. The agitators, who called themselves fans and followers of the IAS officer, raised slogans in favour of Sindhuri and urged the authorities to take away those items instead of making false allegations against Sindhuri.

Thejas, an agitator, said, “There have been many speculations and allegations against Rohini Sindhuri, who is known for her able administration. She has been unnecessarily targeted and allegations of taking away the items have been dragged to tarnish her reputation. As her fans, we have brought the same items, alleged to be missing, and urge the authorities to take them instead of making false charges,” he said.

However, the protest ended in 15 minutes and the police cleared the agitators, who had not obtained permission to sit on a dharna.

Meanwhile, supporters of IPS officer Roopa said the protest comes as their first victory. They said Sindhuri’s supporters have indirectly claimed responsibility for the missing items by trying to hand them back to the ATI authorities.

