Reel maker climbs up Hampi monument, violates ASI norms

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Hampi police have booked a case against an unidentified tourist who is seen climbing atop a monument in the viral video which has been released on social media recently showing the youth dancing on Hemakuta hills and climbing on the mantapa which is 14th century old monument.

The police have taken up the suo moto case based on the video and have begun an investigation. Last week a group of foreigners were found partying in the holy Purandara mantapa in Hampi. The locals are now demanding to put additional guards on duty to avoid such incidents.

As per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) rules blimbing on the monuments in Hampi is strictly prohibited. There have been several times the reel makers have been booked by the police.

T Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, Vijayanagara said that soon after the incident he visited Hampi and inquired with the locals.

"I also got to know about the foreigners breaking rules and drinking alcohol inside the Purandara Mantapa. I have instructed the police officials to investigate how the youth danced on the monument. Hampi is a UNESCO and ASI protected heritage hub and all the rules are followed strictly on the ground in the interest of heritage monuments," he said.

“Violation of ASI guidelines is a punishable offence, Tourists should enjoy the beauty of monuments without touching or causing damage to the monuments. Instruction sign boards will be installed in multiple points in Hampi to guide the tourists. We will also take steps to increase the security personels," he added.

Prabhu Patil, a social activist said that day by day tourists are violating rules in Hampi. "The district administration does not impose strict rules on the ground. We need more security personnel. Currently there are hundred security men and during weekends the tourist numbers go close to 5,000. The police must arrest the youth who have violated the rules," he demanded.

