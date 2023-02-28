Home States Karnataka

Reel maker climbs up Hampi monument, violates ASI norms

The Hampi police have taken up the suo moto case based on the video and have begun an investigation.

Published: 28th February 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hampi monument, Hemakuta hills

A still from the viral video of a tourist dancing atop a heritage monument on Hemakuta hills in Hampi

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Hampi police have booked a case against an unidentified tourist who is seen climbing atop a monument in the viral video which has been released on social media recently showing the youth dancing on Hemakuta hills and climbing on the mantapa which is 14th century old monument. 

The police have taken up the suo moto case based on the video and have begun an investigation. Last week a group of foreigners were found partying in the holy Purandara mantapa in Hampi. The locals are now demanding to put additional guards on duty to avoid such incidents.

As per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) rules blimbing on the monuments in Hampi is strictly prohibited. There have been several times the reel makers have been booked by the police.

T Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, Vijayanagara said that soon after the incident he visited Hampi and inquired with the locals.

"I also got to know about the foreigners breaking rules and drinking alcohol inside the Purandara Mantapa. I have instructed the police officials to investigate how the youth danced on the monument. Hampi is a UNESCO and ASI protected heritage hub and all the rules are followed strictly on the ground in the interest of heritage monuments," he said.

“Violation of ASI guidelines is a punishable offence, Tourists should enjoy the beauty of monuments without touching or causing damage to the monuments. Instruction sign boards will be installed in multiple points in Hampi to guide the tourists. We will also  take steps to increase the security personels," he added.

Prabhu Patil, a social activist said that day by day tourists are violating rules in Hampi. "The district administration does not impose strict rules on the ground. We need more security personnel. Currently there are hundred security men and during weekends the tourist numbers go close to 5,000. The police must arrest the youth who have violated the rules," he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi police Hemakuta hills Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp