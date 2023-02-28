Shivamogga to see international flights in two years: CM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Shivamogga Airport will be developed as an international airport in two years, besides opening opportunities for developing various sectors. He also showered praises on former CM B S Yediyurappa for his commitment to farmers and the poor.

Addressing the programme organised to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport at Sogane near here on Monday, Bommai said the district will benefit in terms of trade and commerce, agricultural and industrial development and generation of employment thanks to the newly built airport.

“Shivamogga Airport will connect every corner of the country. In just two years, it will emerge as an international airport,” he said, adding that over 30 airports were inaugurated after 2014 and 10-15 more will be inaugurated soon. More airports were built after 2014, than since Independence. Also, medical colleges, drinking water connections to households, toilets and houses for the poor have multiplied after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

A view of the terminal of the new Shivamogga Airport | Express

The CM said that India is hosting the G20 meet in the country under the chairmanship of Modi. “Karnataka is attracting the highest investment and is leading in technology and innovation, besides socially. Vijayapura airport is all set for inauguration. The work at Hassan airport is going on. Karwar airport is also set for operation. More airports are coming up in Raichur, Koppal and Davanagere. Six thousand km of highways have been sanctioned in the last five years and Rs 64,000 crore is also approved, of which, the PM has released Rs 34,000 crore,” he said. On March 11, the new Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is being inaugurated apart from the IIT campus in Dharwad, and the same is the contribution of the double-engine government, he added.

Bommai said that Yediyurappa was severely assaulted in the early days of his political life. “He faced several difficulties, but did not give up. He came back for the service of the people and won a place in their hearts. From being a municipal member to the CM, he was elected from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency seven times. He fought for farmers, bagair hukum land tillers and for irrigation. When he came to power, he fulfilled the demands for which he had fought in the past,” he said, listing out several welfare schemes Yediyurappa announced.

