Foresters capture Tusker who trampled woman in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Foresters managed to capture the tusker which had trampled a 40-year-old woman and injured two persons at Chikka Beechanahalli village in Hunsur taluk on Saturday. A day after the tusker killed the woman, foresters led by DCF Seema launched a combing operation on Saturday morning with camp elephants Abhimanyu, Bhima, Mahendra, Ganesh and Prashanth.

As hundreds of villagers gathered at the place to watch the operation, the tusker due to huge noise started to run amok in panic in the agriculture fields of Chikka Beechanahalli, Dodda Beechanahalli, Hallada Manuganahalli and neighbouring villages. As the tusker ran in panic, the foresters and veterinarians who followed the tusker failed to hit the tranquillizer dart.

But at around 2.30 pm, the foresters darted the tranquiliser to the tusker which was camping at a farm belonging to farmer Vasu at Hallada Manuganahalli village in HD Kote taluk.

