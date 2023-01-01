Karnataka: Join armed forces, serve nation, says intellectuals to Muslim youth

Home States Karnataka

Several Muslim organisations appealed to Muslims to make it a New Year resolution to encourage youngsters to join the armed forces.

Syed Tanveer Ahmed

Syed Tanveer Ahmed, national secretary, of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

“We want one or two members of the community from every locality to join the armed forces and serve the nation. Career counselling during matriculation is also needed,” Syed Tanveer Ahmed, national secretary, of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) told TNIE. 

Cleric to send out message through masjids

MOULANA Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief cleric of Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru said that he is planning to send out an appeal to all 300 plus masjids in Bengaluru to highlight the importance of joining the armed forces during Friday congregation and to give out details of the exam dates and notifications.

Individuals and institutions must come together to provide guidance and coaching to those who lack the means and resources, said Wing Commander (retd) Md Shamim Akhtar. “It is also important for the community leaders to engage with the state and central governments.

The task at hand is challenging and demands immediate action,” he said. Anees Kutty, the defence career counsellor, appealed to the leaders and members of the community to spread awareness about the importance of studying in Navodaya residential schools and schools run by the defence ministry to inspire children.

“The masjids should also consider the option of opening its doors for members from other communities for combined preparation for competitive exams, after prayer time,” said Kutty. Mohammed Asifuddin, chairman, of Wisdom Group of Institutions in Bidar, said that his group is planning to arrange special lectures on careers in the armed forces to encourage youngsters.

