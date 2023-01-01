Karnataka: People to look forward to in 2023 

By Express News Service

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister

The 2023 Assembly polls will be a big test for Bommai’s leadership. BJP is going to polls with development works taken up during Yediyurappa and Bommai governments as a major poll plank. Bommai will present the budget in February, just two months before the polls. It is likely to be the government’s report card as well as the statement of intent.

BS Yediyurappa, former CM & senior BJP leader

The Lingayat strongman has been appointed as a member of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board. Though there were talks about BJP sidelining him to make way for younger leaders, his role will be important in the 2023 polls as retaining support from the dominant Lingayat community will be crucial for BJP which is making all efforts to come back to power in the state.

DK Shivakumar, president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

After taking over as the president of the state Congress, DK Shivakumar was able to halt its losing streak, but the big challenge for his leadership will to be ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 polls. As the KPCC chief, he has to ensure that the party has to fight the elections as one cohesive unit.

HD Kumaraswamy, former CM & senior JDS leader

While having a strong hold over the Old Mysuru region, the Janata Dal (Secular) party is also trying to make inroads in other parts of the state. If there is a hung verdict in the 2023 polls, Kumaraswamy is the man to watch out for. He is a two-term CM in coalition governments that were formed both with BJP and Congress.

Gali Janardhana Reddy, former minister & mining baron

Miffed over being sidelined in the BJP, mining baron-turned-politician from Ballari launched a new political party ‘Kalyan Rajya Pragati Paksha’. The former minister, who played a key role in the formation of the BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa in 2008, hopes to make a mark in 2023.

MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City

By bringing visible changes in Bengaluru’s traffic as soon as taking charge, ADGP MA Saleem has a big task ahead. Though his experience in traffic management has improved city traffic, he has several items on his bucket list. Bengalureans need to wait and watch whether the changes he introduces will help the city’s mobility in the long term.

Roger Binny, BCCI president

Member of the World Cup-winning cricket squad in 1983, the 67-year-old former Indian pacer from Karnataka has several priorities, from preventing injuries to players to improving the pitches in the country. The nation now looks forward to the changes he would bring to the Indian cricket team for its better management. He also has experience as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (2019- 22).

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder & CEO of Koo

Bengaluru-based Koo is the second largest micro-blogging platform globally. The platform is free for all users across the world. The objective is to enable users across the World to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Twitter rival Koo recently launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language.

