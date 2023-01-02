Businessman shoots self dead, names BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Holding BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others responsible for his death, a 47-year-old businessman ended his life by shooting himself dead in his car near Kaggalipura on the outskirts of the city, on Sunday evening. Based on the suicide note the deceased has left, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide.

The deceased, Pradeep S, was a resident of Ambalipura off Haralur Road. The police said Pradeep and his relatives had checked in to a resort in Nettigere village off Kanakapura Road on Saturday to celebrate the New Year. On Sunday morning, he told them that he had to go to Sira in Tumakuru and left the resort. But he went to his residence where he prepared three sets of an eight-page death note and kept one in his wife’s wardrobe and the others in his car.

“He returned to the resort, but did not inform anyone and stuck another note on the windshield of a relative’s car. He waited for everyone to check out. Around 4.30 pm, when they left in their cars, he overtook them to ensure that they see him, speeded and stopped ahead. Before they approached him, he shot himself in the head with a pistol,” a senior police officer said.

Bizman named five others in death note

The police have recovered the note Pradeep left and he has mentioned the names of six persons, including former minister Limbavali, holding them responsible for his death. “Pradeep has stated that he had invested Rs 1.5 crore in 2018 to start a pub in partnership with Gopi K and Somaiah K, who offered to pay him Rs 4.5 lakh per month, but they did not.

Because of that, he was in financial distress and had to sell his properties in Mysuru. He claims that he approached Limbavali, who asked him to take `90 lakh and forego the remaining amount which is around Rs 2.22 crore. He was paid Rs 90 lakh in instalments,” the police said, adding that Limbavali’s role in the incident needs to be looked into.

When TNIE tried to contact Limbavali, he was not available for comment. Pradeep has also named three others – G Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghava Bhat – in the note. “Pradeep has alleged that he had taken Rs 10 lakh loan from Ramesh Reddy and had returned Rs 35.56 lakh including interest but still Reddy continued to harass him over a personal matter. While Jayaram Reddy had filed a civil case against Pradeep’s brother over a property dispute, Bhat had taken Rs 20 lakh from Pradeep but never returned,” the police added.

