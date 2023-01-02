Karnataka: Gadag farmer gets record `70K/quintal for chilli

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A farmer from Gadag district got a record price of Rs 70,199 per quintal of chilli on Saturday. Sharanappa Jaggal from Kotumachagi village hit instant viral fame for the record price for his produce and also the organic method he employed to grow the crop.

Sharanappa said he had grown Kashmir dabba breed of chilli and used only cow dung as manure. Normally, chilli prices hover around Rs 35,000-50,000 per quintal depending on the quality.

This breed of chilli is thick, long and high in oil content, attracting the high price. It is mainly used to make chilli powder and agents from Gadag, Hubballi and Haveri buy it for its better price and demand from other states. Earlier, the highest rate for a quintal of chilli was Rs 41,101 sold by a farmer in 2020. In November 2022, the market price was around 45,000, farmers said.

Sharanappa’s chillies were bought by shop owner Ashok Gadad at the Gadag Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. Last week, Sharanappa sold 5 quintals of chilles at Hubballi APMC for Rs 59,000 per quintal. As he was striking the deal, Gadad came about, saw the crop and offered him the price. Sharanappa packed up the rest of his unsold produce, transported it to Gadag and sold it to Gadad. The shop owner said, “The price went up as most of the chilli crop has been destroyed because of incessant rain last year.”

Sharanappa Jaggal said, “I have decided to use the money towards the education of my three children. This is a New Year gift to our family. We thank all who helped us and those who guided us to grow this special variety of chilli.”

GADAG: A farmer from Gadag district got a record price of Rs 70,199 per quintal of chilli on Saturday. Sharanappa Jaggal from Kotumachagi village hit instant viral fame for the record price for his produce and also the organic method he employed to grow the crop. Sharanappa said he had grown Kashmir dabba breed of chilli and used only cow dung as manure. Normally, chilli prices hover around Rs 35,000-50,000 per quintal depending on the quality. This breed of chilli is thick, long and high in oil content, attracting the high price. It is mainly used to make chilli powder and agents from Gadag, Hubballi and Haveri buy it for its better price and demand from other states. Earlier, the highest rate for a quintal of chilli was Rs 41,101 sold by a farmer in 2020. In November 2022, the market price was around 45,000, farmers said. Sharanappa’s chillies were bought by shop owner Ashok Gadad at the Gadag Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market. Last week, Sharanappa sold 5 quintals of chilles at Hubballi APMC for Rs 59,000 per quintal. As he was striking the deal, Gadad came about, saw the crop and offered him the price. Sharanappa packed up the rest of his unsold produce, transported it to Gadag and sold it to Gadad. The shop owner said, “The price went up as most of the chilli crop has been destroyed because of incessant rain last year.” Sharanappa Jaggal said, “I have decided to use the money towards the education of my three children. This is a New Year gift to our family. We thank all who helped us and those who guided us to grow this special variety of chilli.”