Looking forward to a mentally healthy year

By Express News Service

For centuries, mental health was ignored and stigmatised. People believed that a person goes “mad” due to his past karma, they feared that every individual with mental illness is a potential murderer and they preferred to lock up such people in mental asylums. Most citizens believed that there are only two categories of humans: We the “normal” ones, and “they” the insane or lunatics. Even those suffering from minor issues like depression were looked down upon as lazy, incompetent or pretentious.

In reality, mental health is a continuum as is physical health. Anyone can be in a state of mind that fluctuates between wellness and illness, as it happens in physical health. The fact is that mental health is not only as important as physical health, in some ways it is more important than physical well-being. An individual can face physical pain if his mind is strong, but not the other way around.

Thankfully, in the past few years, there has been marked progress in handling mental health issues. For seriously ill patients, psychiatric medication has evolved significantly and many can be completely cured, while others can be kept on a ‘maintenance dose’ to function normally in society. Less serious problems are being dealt with effectively by psychologists, counsellors and psychiatrists.

For all the trauma it caused, Covid helped in improving awareness of issues dealing with social-emotional and mental health. Today, as we have entered the New Year, we are far better equipped than earlier to deal with such issues successfully. It is estimated that 1-2% of adults suffer from major mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or dementia, and much greater numbers have challenges such as personality disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder etc. All these have become eminently treatable, provided the person is taken for treatment at an early stage.

Perhaps the most common challenge of mental health is depression. It is the mental equivalent of fever which also has a wide range. It can range from mild low feelings for a few days to severe sustained symptoms that may make a person dysfunctional. If a person is willing to acknowledge that he is going through depression, and is willing to undergo therapy, there are simple ways of overcoming it through a combination of medical and psychological treatment.

The greatest development worth celebrating is that in the recent past there has been a wider acceptance, even support, from people around to any person who is going through circumstances that may pull down his mental health. The understanding and encouragement of even a few near and dear plays a significant role in the process of recovery and moving ahead.

Good progress has been made in areas of caste rigidity, openness to diversity, even acceptance of LGBTQIA+, and efforts towards better family dynamics. Though certain mental health issues are bound to arise in modern, and particularly urban lifestyles, they are being handled significantly better than earlier. However, the need of the hour is to strengthen social support, further improve acceptance through continuous awareness activities, and ensure that whenever there is a threat, it is dealt with at the earliest.

The challenges that people are facing in the twenty-first century include a reduction in the size of families, living away from loved ones, easy availability of alcohol and drugs, high-stress jobs, intense competition, inability to delay gratification, children asserting their rights and independence, and strain in marital relationships. The good news is that all these can be tackled effectively now.

Prevention is better than cure. Learning how to handle stress with the least distress, respecting the individuality of your near and dear ones, becoming aware of issues such as short temper, and slowing down the pace of life can go a long way in maintaining good mental health. As the old proverb goes: “Stop now and then to smell the flowers.”

As we do for our physical health, identifying who we need to consult if a mental health issue crops up, can ensure timely help. Being considerate and caring for neighbours, relatives, colleagues and friends can lead to timely prevention and preservation of mental health.

Dr Ali Khwaja, Counsellor and trainer, Chairman of Banjara Academy

For centuries, mental health was ignored and stigmatised. People believed that a person goes “mad” due to his past karma, they feared that every individual with mental illness is a potential murderer and they preferred to lock up such people in mental asylums. Most citizens believed that there are only two categories of humans: We the “normal” ones, and “they” the insane or lunatics. Even those suffering from minor issues like depression were looked down upon as lazy, incompetent or pretentious. In reality, mental health is a continuum as is physical health. Anyone can be in a state of mind that fluctuates between wellness and illness, as it happens in physical health. The fact is that mental health is not only as important as physical health, in some ways it is more important than physical well-being. An individual can face physical pain if his mind is strong, but not the other way around. Thankfully, in the past few years, there has been marked progress in handling mental health issues. For seriously ill patients, psychiatric medication has evolved significantly and many can be completely cured, while others can be kept on a ‘maintenance dose’ to function normally in society. Less serious problems are being dealt with effectively by psychologists, counsellors and psychiatrists. For all the trauma it caused, Covid helped in improving awareness of issues dealing with social-emotional and mental health. Today, as we have entered the New Year, we are far better equipped than earlier to deal with such issues successfully. It is estimated that 1-2% of adults suffer from major mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or dementia, and much greater numbers have challenges such as personality disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder etc. All these have become eminently treatable, provided the person is taken for treatment at an early stage. Perhaps the most common challenge of mental health is depression. It is the mental equivalent of fever which also has a wide range. It can range from mild low feelings for a few days to severe sustained symptoms that may make a person dysfunctional. If a person is willing to acknowledge that he is going through depression, and is willing to undergo therapy, there are simple ways of overcoming it through a combination of medical and psychological treatment. The greatest development worth celebrating is that in the recent past there has been a wider acceptance, even support, from people around to any person who is going through circumstances that may pull down his mental health. The understanding and encouragement of even a few near and dear plays a significant role in the process of recovery and moving ahead. Good progress has been made in areas of caste rigidity, openness to diversity, even acceptance of LGBTQIA+, and efforts towards better family dynamics. Though certain mental health issues are bound to arise in modern, and particularly urban lifestyles, they are being handled significantly better than earlier. However, the need of the hour is to strengthen social support, further improve acceptance through continuous awareness activities, and ensure that whenever there is a threat, it is dealt with at the earliest. The challenges that people are facing in the twenty-first century include a reduction in the size of families, living away from loved ones, easy availability of alcohol and drugs, high-stress jobs, intense competition, inability to delay gratification, children asserting their rights and independence, and strain in marital relationships. The good news is that all these can be tackled effectively now. Prevention is better than cure. Learning how to handle stress with the least distress, respecting the individuality of your near and dear ones, becoming aware of issues such as short temper, and slowing down the pace of life can go a long way in maintaining good mental health. As the old proverb goes: “Stop now and then to smell the flowers.” As we do for our physical health, identifying who we need to consult if a mental health issue crops up, can ensure timely help. Being considerate and caring for neighbours, relatives, colleagues and friends can lead to timely prevention and preservation of mental health. Dr Ali Khwaja, Counsellor and trainer, Chairman of Banjara Academy