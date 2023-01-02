Home States Karnataka

We feel let down: Panchamasali seer

Community leaders to hold meeting on January 5 to brainstorm on reservation decision 

BENGALURU: Has the Panchamsali reservation agitation abated? “Not really and we feel let down,” said Panchamsali pontiff of Kudalasangama Mutt, Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji. He said the community leaders will meet on January 5 and analyse the actual gains in reservation for the community after the government recently decided to accord them the quota under the 2D category instead of 2A as demanded by them.

The swamiji had earlier said that Panchamasalis would be confused with the new categorisation and the government has given the entire reservation to Lingayats.  Former MLA and president of the Panchamsali Association, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, said, “It has been a real struggle for Panchamasalis. For the last two years, they have left their homes and mutts and agitated. Now it is not clear what is their share in the reservation. The government did not give us what we asked for. I have not said anything to welcome the government announcement so far.”

The swamiji said, “Panchamasalis will gather for a state-level executive meeting in Belagavi and will take an appropriate decision on whether to accept this reservation or not.” Some Panchamsalis said, “We have been given the reservation after the backward classes commission studied the issue and submitted an interim report. But how were Vokkaligas given 2C reservations without the commissioning of any study and without any report? If there is any report, where is it?”

Kashappanavar said, “We had originally planned to meet on Monday, but because a senior Swamiji of the Bijapur Siddashri Mutt is unwell, we decided to hold it on January 5. All leaders, like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, AV Patil and legal experts, like Dinesh Patil, will attend the meeting.”

