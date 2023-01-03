If voted, will complete Mahadayi project in two years: Congress

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: National and state Congress leaders descended in Hubballi on Monday for the Jal Jan meeting on the Mahadayi project and trained their guns on the BJP-led state government and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Attacking the CM, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah termed Bommai as the weakest CM of the state who becomes a “rat in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Unlike the Congress, the BJP has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people before the elections. The BJP had promised funds to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, but they have spent only Rs 45,000 crore. What happened to the rest of the money Mr Bommai?” he said after inaugurating the Mahadayi convention.

The former CM also said he had suggested Bommai not to take up demolition of the dargah in Hubballi in the interest of the Muslim community. “I had asked the CM to talk to the members of the Muslim community. But Bommai allowed the demolition under pressure from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. The BJP can do such hate politics only for the next few months. The people of state are waiting to topple this government,” Siddaramaiah said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP government has not taken necessary permissions from the ministry concerned for the Mahadayi project. “The BJP has come up with a project report as the state is heading for the polls. The state and central governments have done injustice to North Karnataka,” he said.

Earlier, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the BJP government is counting its last days. “Many farmers and artistes have struggled for Mahadayi. This is the main reason why they did not join the celebrations. The people of the state are fed up with the lies of the current BJP government. We will complete the Mahadayi project in two years after we come to power. We will earmark funds of Rs 1,000 crore for the project,” he said.

