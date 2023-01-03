Home States Karnataka

Kannada medium schools dogged by plethora of issues

Nagesh, however, admitted that besides two major challenges of lack of teachers and classrooms, the bigger problem is a lack of schools themselves.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the promises made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to improve the standard of Kannada-medium schools in the state, the reality on the ground is something else. Kannada-medium government schools are no different from other government schools in terms of lack of facilities, faculty members and students. Schools especially in the border areas are worst hit as allocation of funds remains low. The increasing number of private schools also poses a challenge.

Bommai had assured that Kannada-medium schools, not only in the border areas, but also in other states would be upgraded.  School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh also said that a large number of Kannada-medium schools in the Kalyan Karnataka region have been upgraded. Nagesh, however, admitted that besides two major challenges of lack of teachers and classrooms, the bigger problem is a lack of schools themselves.

Two Kannada medium schools in Byndoor in Udupi district have been shut due to lack of funds and students. R Vishal, commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, said, “A majority of the Kannada-medium schools in the state are primary schools. There are fewer secondary schools and even fewer high schools. Understandably, parents prefer to admit their children in schools that have all the three levels, rather than just a primary school,” he said.

Owing to this, many primary schools not only face a shortage of students but are also not given priority when it comes to appointing teachers. “To the best of our ability, we have ensured that each school has at least one teacher, at the very least one guest teacher,” he said. On whether more Kannada schools would be opened, the commissioner said that it did not make sense as 48,000 Kannada government schools already exist in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada medium schools
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp