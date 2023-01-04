Businessman's suicide: Congress leaders demand Aravind Limbavali’s arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders on Tuesday demanded the arrest of BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and others named by businessman Pradeep S in his suicide note.

“Why has the Bommai government not arrested Limbavali and others? We demand their arrest,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters after meeting Pradeep’s family members at their residence in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and party leader Ramalinga Reddy.

A case has been registered against six persons, including Limbavali, after Pradeep shot himself on Sunday.

Questioning the BJP MLA’s involvement in the case, Surjewala asked why are BJP MLAs forcing people like Pradeep to settle their genuine claim for a pittance and driving them to suicide. “Isn’t Bommai protecting the guilty in this case? How many more Pradeeps have to die at the altar of BJP leaders’ dubious financial deals?” he tweeted.

The Congress leader said Pradeep’s family must get justice. Bommai should follow Raj Dharma or quit, he added.

Siddaramaiah said action should be taken against those responsible for Pradeep’s death. The MLA must be arrested or he may destroy evidence, he said. Pradeep’s wife told them that they had invested Rs 1.5 crore, but had not got anything in return, he said and added that the money should be returned to the family.

The former CM said the police are asking for Pradeep’s family members’ mobile phones and this is not right. He accused the government of not taking stern action against those involved in corrupt practices.

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders on Tuesday demanded the arrest of BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and others named by businessman Pradeep S in his suicide note. “Why has the Bommai government not arrested Limbavali and others? We demand their arrest,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters after meeting Pradeep’s family members at their residence in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and party leader Ramalinga Reddy. A case has been registered against six persons, including Limbavali, after Pradeep shot himself on Sunday. Questioning the BJP MLA’s involvement in the case, Surjewala asked why are BJP MLAs forcing people like Pradeep to settle their genuine claim for a pittance and driving them to suicide. “Isn’t Bommai protecting the guilty in this case? How many more Pradeeps have to die at the altar of BJP leaders’ dubious financial deals?” he tweeted. The Congress leader said Pradeep’s family must get justice. Bommai should follow Raj Dharma or quit, he added. Siddaramaiah said action should be taken against those responsible for Pradeep’s death. The MLA must be arrested or he may destroy evidence, he said. Pradeep’s wife told them that they had invested Rs 1.5 crore, but had not got anything in return, he said and added that the money should be returned to the family. The former CM said the police are asking for Pradeep’s family members’ mobile phones and this is not right. He accused the government of not taking stern action against those involved in corrupt practices.