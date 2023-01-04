Home States Karnataka

Class 8 girl protesting for bus service to her village in Karnataka dies in road accident 

The deceased, Akshata Irappa Hulikatti, was studying at Kittur Government High School in the village.

Published: 04th January 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 09:42 AM

Akshata Irappa Hulikatti

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A standard 8 girl who was returning home after taking part in a protest demanding regular bus services to her village died after a car hit her at Nichhanaki village of Kittur taluk on Saturday evening. Two other girls who were with her are severely injured but are out of danger.

The deceased, Akshata Irappa Hulikatti, was studying at Kittur Government High School in the village. Sources said Akshata and her friends had protested several times and submitted memorandums to Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar and transport department officials for the bus service. But their pleas were ignored.

Again on Saturday, the students protested. When they were walking back home, a speeding car hit the three girls. A severely injured Akshata was rushed to a private hospital, where she died while being treated.

On Sunday, villagers staged a rasta roko on the highway, demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation to Akshata’s family. Tahsildar Pravin Jain assured the protesters he will try to get compensation.

