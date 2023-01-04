Forum: BJP misleading Mahadayi agitators

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka Kalasa-Banduri Raita Horata Samiti has accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi of misleading the agitators and public over getting clearance for the Mahadayi river water diversion project. It also warned both leaders of launching a fresh agitation if they fail to ensure that the project is implemented immediately as they had promised.

“Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa deceived us before the 2018 Assembly election by promising to implement the project at the earliest, but did nothing after coming to power. The same game of deception is being played by the Bommai-Joshi duo,” said Samiti leader Kumar Hakari on Tuesday.

Questioning the authenticity of the documents, he said the BJP leaders are spreading lies over the implementation of the project, but people cannot be fooled this time.

Another leader Siddu Teji said the tribunal awarded the state’s share of the Mahadayi river water way back in 2018, but both the Central and state governments slept on it for four years. As the election in the state is approaching, they have woken up. The agitators are not doing politics over the issue, but want early implementation of the project, he added.

Teji said they will give a month to the state government to start implementation of the project, and if it fails, they will launch a fresh agitation.

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka Kalasa-Banduri Raita Horata Samiti has accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi of misleading the agitators and public over getting clearance for the Mahadayi river water diversion project. It also warned both leaders of launching a fresh agitation if they fail to ensure that the project is implemented immediately as they had promised. “Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa deceived us before the 2018 Assembly election by promising to implement the project at the earliest, but did nothing after coming to power. The same game of deception is being played by the Bommai-Joshi duo,” said Samiti leader Kumar Hakari on Tuesday. Questioning the authenticity of the documents, he said the BJP leaders are spreading lies over the implementation of the project, but people cannot be fooled this time. Another leader Siddu Teji said the tribunal awarded the state’s share of the Mahadayi river water way back in 2018, but both the Central and state governments slept on it for four years. As the election in the state is approaching, they have woken up. The agitators are not doing politics over the issue, but want early implementation of the project, he added. Teji said they will give a month to the state government to start implementation of the project, and if it fails, they will launch a fresh agitation.