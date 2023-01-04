 Now, hotel management courses for prisoners in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its reform and rehabilitation initiatives, the Karnataka Prison Department is planning to start hotel management courses for prisoners inside the jail premises in the state. Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer from the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services said, “A few hotel management institutions have approached us. We are in talks with them and will finalise soon”.

Explaining it further, he said the courses, which will be short-term, will be conducted inside the jail premises. “We want the prisoners to live a dignified life once they step out of the jail. We want them to be self employed. They will be given certificates too. Presently, we have many education-related courses ranging from adult literacy to distance education. We want prisoners who come as illiterates to step out as literates as it will help them become self-reliant” he added.

The courses will include training in cooking various dishes from south India to north Indian and serving guests. “They can either start their own business or can work in big hotels. These courses are only for those who are interested,” said sources from the department.

