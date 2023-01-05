Home States Karnataka

12,000 cops deployed for Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri

Arrangements for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be made by the district administration.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Food, including laddus, being prepared for participants and visitors at the venue of the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Wednesday | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI: With just a day left for the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to commence in Haveri, preparations are on in full swing for the three-day event which starts on Friday. Authorities and organisers are leaving nothing to chance to make the event a big success.

As many as 12,000 police personnel and home guards have been deployed to oversee the security and traffic management at the mega event. QR codes are being introduced to enable visitors to reach the venue and also to find parking slots. CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the premises including the kitchen. More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the sammelana.

Hanumanthraya, Superindent of Police (SP), Haveri, said that from January 6 to 8, traffic will be diverted on many roads to avoid inconvenience to the public as the event is being held near NH-48. “Entry of vehicles will be restricted from Siddappa Circle, JH Pail Road, Hangal and PB Road to Siddappa Circle. Parking has been banned on the roadside. Three places have been identified to facilitate parking.”  

As many as four lakh jowar rotis, two lakh laddus and two lakh holige made by 1,000 chefs and helpers will be served to the participants at the sammelana which is being held at a 20 acre ground. Arrangements for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be made by the district administration.

