Congress Bus Yatra to start from Belagavi

After the rally, public meetings will be held in Chikkodi and Belagavi on the same day.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To garner support to topple the BJP government in the state in the upcoming Assembly election, the Congress is all set to kickstart its bus yatra from Veera Soudha in Belagavi on January 11. At a press conference on Wednesday, former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said the Congress has launched a ‘BJP hatao’ movement in Karnataka.

After the rally, public meetings will be held in Chikkodi and Belagavi on the same day. After Belagavi, the bus yatra will go to Vijayanagar, Koppal, Bagalkote, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri and other parts of North Karnataka.

