Home States Karnataka

Girls from Murugha Mutt hostel say no sexual assault

The report by the chief medical officer of the district hospital, Chitradurga, states that there was no sexual penetration.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru being taken to a hospital for health check-up in Chitradurga on Friday | Express

File photo of Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru being taken to a hospital for health check-up in Chitradurga| Express

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: As many as 103 girls, who were staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel run by the Murugha Mutt and studying at mutt-run schools, have reported that pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has not committed any sexual assault on them.

Based on a complaint from two minor girls alleging sexual assault by the then head of the Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, a POCSO complaint was registered at Nazarbad police station after which it was transferred to Chitradurga Rural police station. The pontiff was arrested on September 1 last year from the mutt.

The Chitradurga district child protection unit immediately got the children released from the hostel and sent them to their respective districts. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the respective districts administrations to conduct counselling of the girls and book cases immediately if they report any sexual assault.

So, the respective district child protection units conducted counselling thrice of 46 girls in Chitradurga district, one in Bengaluru, 14 in Davangere, two in Dharwad, three in Bagalkot, 17 in Ballari, three in Raichur, one in Koppal, five in Shivamogga and six in Belagavi. However, no child accused the pontiff of sexual assault.  The children said they did not face any such things, said a source from the district child protection unit in Chitradurga. The report has been submitted to The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Meanwhile, the partial chargesheet filed by the Chitradurga Rural police states that the two minor girls in the first POCSO case, who were initially reluctant for medical examination, later got themselves examined. The report by the chief medical officer of the district hospital, Chitradurga, states that there was no sexual penetration.

The medical officer’s report in the chargesheet further states that the hymen of both the girls were intact.
However, the girls in their statement before the counsellors before undergoing the medical test had said that they were repeatedly forced to undergo sexual penetration by the pontiff, which is registered in the documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp