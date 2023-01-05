Home States Karnataka

High student dropout rate a big worry: Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot

It is the only tool to give the right direction to society, the country and the world.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo)

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday regretted the high student dropout rate and said it was a big problem in the country.

He was speaking at the 3-day 100th All India Principal’s Conference in Bengaluru organised by the Karnataka branch of the Association of Heads of Anglo Indian Schools in India.

“Education paves the way for development. It is the only tool to give the right direction to society, the country and the world. High student dropout rate is a big problem in the country and we need to put in more efforts to eliminate it,” he said.

He said that the way to combat this is to include more organisations in developing schools. “To increase student enrolment, organisations should come forward and adopt students, schools and villages. The aim of the National Education Policy-2020 is to provide education to all with the freedom to choose his or her own subjects and study in his or her mother tongue,” he elaborated.

He said technology plays an important role in improving education. “Technology is very important to improve the quality of education. There is a great need for effective use of digital learning tools in classrooms,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thaawarchand Gehlot
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp