Karnataka elections: Amit Shah puts onus on Vokkaliga ministers to deliver

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka, including the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya, may have brought new vigour among BJP cadres, but the master strategist’s attack on the JDS, calling it a “corrupt family party”, has put the onus on BJP’s Vokkaliga leaders to deliver the goods in the assembly elections.

Shah started groundwork for the election, setting party leaders a target of at least 35 seats in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region. This has rattled them, as it will test their mettle and make them accountable.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s 29-minister cabinet has seven Vokkaligas, including R Ashoka, C N Ashwath Narayan, K Gopalaiah, K Sudhakar, S T Somashekar, K C Narayana Gowda and Araga Jnanendra. Of them, six are from Old Mysuru, while Ashoka and Ashwath have been deputy chief ministers. The BJP has rewarded the community with plum portfolios and also given them a lion’s share of cabinet berths, after Lingayats.

Shah also put an end to speculation of adjustment with the JDS, clarifying there will be no truck with the regional party. The BJP high command has given its leaders the responsibility of loading the charge to score a decisive win in this belt, which has been a battleground for the JDS and Congress.

The party wants the ministers to play up the Vokkaliga Development Corporation, inauguration of the 108-ft Kempe Gowda statue near the airport, and increase reservation for Vokkaligas. Shah, who wants to consolidate 50 per cent of voters at the booth level, has give the leaders a free hand to use the tricks and resources at their command.

BJP is eyeing 130 seats, as chanted by state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and winning even the magic number of 113 will give the party a fillip in a big election year, especially with Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

A senior leader felt that Shah is targeting JDS in Mandya to assert that the BJP is looking at organic growth, and the regional party will not be its B-team, as maintained by the Congress. He said it is time the BJP makes inroads and cuts into the JDS and Congress vote banks.

BJP leader Shivanna said commissioning of MySugar factory, setting up Mandya University and meeting the demands of sugarcane growers will definitely give it mileage.

Political commentator Muzaffar Assadi said Vokkaligas are not the core base of the BJP and have not leant towards Hindutva politics. However, Shah has set his ministers the target to raise the pitch and attempt to replace H D Deve Gowda as the Vokkaliga icon.

