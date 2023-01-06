JC Madhuswamy slams NLSIU for junking domicile quota

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government slammed National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, for not following the domicile reservation policy, where 25 per cent of seats have to be reserved for Kannadigas. Law Minister JC Madhuswamy has written to the NLSIU vice-chancellor, expressing displeasure over the university not following domicile reservation policy.

In a letter, Madhuswamy said NLSIU, Bengaluru, has not implemented domicile reservation for the last two years and it has been brought to his notice. This has deprived students from Karnataka of seats in NLSIU. “Instead of providing 25 per cent reservation to Kannadigas, NLSIU Bengaluru has compartmentalised reservation and provided 25 per cent to include those selected under AIR.

This means NLSIU is grouping even meritorious students who are supposed to be under General category, with domicile reserved students,” he said, adding that it is against the spirit of reservation and intent of the NLSUI Amendment Act 2020, that provides 25 per cent reservation of seats to Karnataka students.

The minister said reservation is meant for those who are not selected under General quota, based on All India Rank. General quota students cannot be clubbed with Karnataka domicile reservation category students, who have studied in Karnataka for 10 years. “As law minister, I am disturbed by non-implementation of provisions of the Act, which was passed unanimously by legislature. I urge you to provide 25% to Kannadigas under domicile reservation, excluding those Kannadigas who become eligible based on their All India Rank from the year 2023-24, for which registration for admission has already started,” the minister told the vice-chancellor.

Madhuswamy told TNIE it is unfortunate they have not followed the law, and have given 16-17 per cent seats for Kannadigas, depriving other Kannadigas from studying at NLSIU. “Any reservation cannot be clubbed with quota,” he added.

