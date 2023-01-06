Make Golden Chariot viable, Bommai writes to Railways

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: To break even, reduce ticket fare, run more trips and draw more tourists to the state’s luxury express Golden Chariot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai penned a letter to the Railway ministry to reduce haulage charges and return to earlier terms and conditions.

The chief minister, tourism department and IRCTC had written to the Railways around five months ago, just before the Golden Chariot made its trip in November 2022. As per the revised agreement in 2018, the Railways and state were to work out a 50:50 revenue-sharing model and haulage charges. But since the train has been listed under Bharat Gaurav segment, the Railway ministry has hiked haulage charges.

A senior KSTDC official told TNIE that this is the second time Railways has changed haulage charge terms; it was earlier done in 2018, when the train was launched.

IRCTC officials, who are operating the train for Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, said, “As per new haulage charge terms, we have to pay around Rs 2 crore per annum as fixed haulage charges, plus around Rs 900 per kilometre per coach, as variable haulage charges to the Railways. If the earlier agreement of 50:50 sharing had continued, we would be paying around Rs 56 lakh as haulage charges. Reduction in charges would make the train more attractive, and reduce ticket cost. At present, it is $4,740 per person for five nights, six days.”

The train has 18 coaches, of which 11 are for guests, two are restaurants, one is a bar, two are power cars and one is an Aarogya coach. However, as per norms, a luxury express should have a minimum of 14 coaches. “Had the pandemic not hit and old haulage model continued, the train would be running on break-even model. Surveys have shown that Indians now travel more compared to other countries, and prefer to spend more time in hotels and resorts. And Golden Chariot is a moving hotel,” the KSTDC official said.

In the meantime, making the most of the G20 summit to draw more tourists to Karnataka, IRCTC officials are working overtime to woo travellers to India’s Golden Triangle on Palace on Wheels. “The Maharaja Express is very popular because of the Golden Triangle and Taj Mahal, but with Hampi being showcased and promoted at the G20, we want to draw more tourists to the train,” said Anup Kumar, IRCTC joint general manager. Showcasing the refurbished Golden Chariot, he told TNIE on Thursday that it will make its maiden trip of 2023 in January-end.

Departments were also working on bringing back the old plan of offering the train for weddings, receptions and office trips on short-haul journeys (2nights-3days). Special customised trips can also be drawn up for customers, as per demand.

Addition to circuits

After IRCTC took over operations, the exteriors are the same -- bright purple and gold -- while the interiors have different hues and themes. With each dynasty, the colour scheme and decor changes. The destinations have also been revised, compared to the previous years. In the Pride of Karnataka circuit with Bandipur, Chikkamagaluru has been added. Similarly, in the Jewels of South circuit, Mahabalipuram has been added and is being promoted, as was done by PM Narendra Modi.

