Ball set rolling for Ram temple in Karnataka

Published: 07th January 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Proposed design of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka religious endowment (muzrai) department has written to the Ramanagara DC to take action with regard to construction of a Ram temple at Ramadevarabetta hills, on the model of the one coming up at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

DC Dr Avinash Menon Rajendran, through a letter dated January 3, was asked to set up a development committee and send a proposal to the government on the feasibility, and a proposal with a clear-cut opinion about implementing the project on 19 acres of land belonging to the department.  

“There has been a demand from locals and devotees for construction of a temple, following which IT&BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan submitted a memorandum to CM Basavaraj Bommai,” the letter stated. But with the hills hosting a vulture sanctuary, construction of a temple in the vicinity is likely to kick off a row as it requires clearance by the National Board of Wildlife, sources told TNIE. “It is the habitat of three species of vulture. In February 2022, a rarely sighted long-billed vulture hatched its eggs here,” sources said.

