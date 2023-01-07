Bommai kicks off Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, reaffirms stand to protect Kannada

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and reiterated his government’s commitment to protect Kannada. He said that the Kannada Langauge Comprehensive Development Bill, which has been introduced to give legal protection to Kannada, has been shared in public domain to ensure that the law has no loopholes.

Kannada has been facing a lot of challenges, and so the government has decided to give legal protection to the language to preserve and nurture it, he said, adding that the piece of legislation will be passed in the upcoming session. The state government has undertaken policy initiatives to ensure employment for 80 per cent Kannadigas in industries, the CM said, adding that an exclusive employment policy was on the card to provide jobs for every Kannadiga.

The government has laid more emphasis to improve basic infrastructure in villages along the state’s border and special grants have been sanctioned to build schools in those areas, Bommai said.

Describing the annual literary Kannada meet as an opportunity to introspect one’s role, Bommai said that one should dismiss the notion that Kannada is in danger and instead make a concerted effort to build confidence and resolve.

‘Irrigation decade’

Bommai announced that the next decade would be called the decade of irrigation. The government has increased irrigation cover by 1.5 lakh acres, and has decided to complete all pending irrigation projects in the next 10 years, he said.

Releasing a special postal stamp to mark the literary meet, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that if there is any issue that threatens the federal structure, it should be resolved through the Constitutional means and dialogue.

