Sri Rama Sene Belagavi chief, driver shot at, injured

BELAGAVI: Sri Rama Sene district president Ravi Kokitkar and his car driver were injured in a firing incident at Hindalaga village near Belagavi late Saturday evening. The bullets, fired by two unknown persons, hit the chin of Kokitkar and the shoulder of his driver Manoj Desurkar. The two have been admitted to a private hospital and are said to be out of danger. The victims were on their way to Hindalaga from Belagavi city in an SUV when they were fired at.

After the news of the incident went viral, activists belonging to some Hindu outfits gathered in large numbers near the hospital where the two are admitted.

Police commissioner Dr Dr MB Boralingayya said, “Four police teams have been formed to probe the case,” he said. Founder president of Sene, Pramod Muthalik said, “We will never fear bullets, bombs or swords. Our activists escaped death narrowly. We will hold a statewide protest on January 8,” he said.

Senior police officers visited the spot. A case has been registered at Belagavi Rural police station.

