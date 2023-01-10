Assault bid on Bajrang Dal worker in Shivamogga: He was 'harassing' accused's sister, say police 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The case pertaining to the assault attempt on Bajrang Dal worker Sunil in Sagar town has taken a new twist with the police issuing a clarification that the incident occurred due to personal rivalry between Sunil and the accused Sameer. Meanwhile, the Sagar town bandh called by the Hindutva outfit was total.

Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar G K told reporters here on Tuesday that the investigation into the case has revealed that Sameer tried to attack Sunil on Monday morning as Sunil was allegedly harassing Sameer’s sister for the past four to five months. The police also arrested three accused, including Sameer, in connection with the assault bid case.

“What we have found so far is that Sameer had warned Sunil two-three times and asked him not to trouble his sister. But, Sunil would phone Sameer and ask for his sister’s phone number. When we verified the call records, the claims proved to be true,” the SP said.

Kumar said that on Monday morning Sameer was coming out of a lodge and trying to get on his bike. “Sunil came to the spot and exchanged words with him. Later, Sameer, who possessed a machete to cut grass for goats, tries to assault Sunil,” added the SP.

The SP advised the people not to take the law into their hands and complain to the police in case of criminal activities. “If any issue is there, including teasing, the people can approach the police and we will resolve the issues,” he said.

Release my brother: Sameer’s sister

Addressing a press conference in Sagar, Sameer’s sister alleged that Sunil was forcing her to stop wearing hijab when the row began. “Sunil was forcing me to convert. I told my brother about it and therefore my brother might have threatened him. My brother did not intend to attack Sunil,” she said and urged the police to release her brother.

Sagar bandh total

Meanwhile, the Sagar town bandh was a total one. Shops were shut and vehicle movement was less. Bajrang Dal activists took out a bike rally as well as a protest march. The police made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Sagar BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa said that people taking the law into their hands will be dealt with the police baton and gun.

