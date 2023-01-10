Home States Karnataka

BSY wants KSE to be minister, slams Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘twisting facts’

Published: 10th January 2023

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his prede-cessor BS Yediyurappa in conversation in the Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa has revealed that he wants former minister KS Eshwarappa to be a minister again, but the decision is up to the party high command. He also alleged that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is ‘twisting facts’ over the BJP government’s decision to hike reservation quota for SC/STs.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Yediyurappa said he is also waiting for the decision of the high command over the expansion of the state cabinet. When asked how many ministers will be in the expanded cabinet, Yediyurappa said he does not have any idea.

“What I clearly know is that the cabinet will be expanded,” he stated. When asked if Eshwarappa would be included, Yediyurappa said he was ignorant of the high command’s decision. “But, I expect Eshwarappa to be a minister,” he said.  

Taking a dig at Kharge, Yediyurappa said the Congress’ yatras have no value. “The Congress’ job is to merely criticise everything that the BJP does. Being a national president of the Congress, Kharge twisted facts over the decision of the government to hike reservation for SC/STs. I didn’t expect such comments from Kharge. I suggest that he learn the facts. You (Congress) did not increase the reservation. When we did it, you should have welcomed it. Instead, indulging in criticism does not match Kharge’s stature,” he said.

Commenting on the matter of sex trafficker Santro Ravi, Yediyurappa said that he has collected all details pertaining to the case and the CM has also directed officials to initiate action. “Nobody will be spared and strict action will be taken,” he said. When asked the names of some ministers doing the rounds in the Santro Ravi case, Yediyurappa said that a probe will reveal the facts. “But, the government certainly take action against Santro Ravi,” he added.

