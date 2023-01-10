Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award winning writer Sara Abubakar dies at 86

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Renowned Kannada novelist, essayist, and translator Sara Abubakar passed away on Tuesday. She was 86. She died around 1 pm at a private hospital due to illness.

Some of her noted works include Chandragiriya Theeradalli, Hottu Kanthuva Munna, and more. Her novels deal with trials and tribulations in Muslims' lives as well as women's empowerment.

Sara was born in a Malayalam-speaking family from Kasaragod to advocate P Ahmad and Zainabi on June 30, 1936. She was one of the first girls in her community of Muslim families in Kasargod to be educated, graduating from a local Kannada school.

She bid goodbye to her studies after her marriage with Abu Bakar, an engineer. But Sara was always interested in reading and addicted to the writings of Shivaram Karantaru, Inamdar, Bhairappa, Ananthamurthy and Vaikom Basheer.

Sara had once stated that her desire to pursue her education was constrained by community norms that restricted female access to higher education.

Her mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at her residence at Hathill in Mangaluru and final rites will be held at 8 pm today.

Many dignitaries have mourned the death of Sara Abubakar, including leader of the opposition party,

ತಾ‌ನು ನಂಬಿದ ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಬದ್ಧರಾಗಿ,

ಎದುರಾದ ವಿರೋಧಗಳನ್ನು ದಿಟ್ಟತನದಿಂದ ಎದುರಿಸಿ, ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಲೋಕದ ತವಕ-ತಲ್ಲಣಗಳಿಗೆ ದನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ

ಹಿರಿಯ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಸಾ ರಾ ಅಬೂಬಕರ್ ನಿಧನ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ.



ಅವರ ಬಂಧುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಓದುಗ ಬಳಗದ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನೂ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೇ‌ನೆ. pic.twitter.com/NOvI2zoweH

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 10, 2023 " target="_blank">Siddaramaiah who tweeted about the death of the veteran writer.

Sara has won several awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award of honour, the Karnataka Rajyotsava award, and the Daana Chintamani Attimabbe award from the Karnataka Government.

She is survived by four sons and many relatives.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

MANGALURU: Renowned Kannada novelist, essayist, and translator Sara Abubakar passed away on Tuesday. She was 86. She died around 1 pm at a private hospital due to illness. Some of her noted works include Chandragiriya Theeradalli, Hottu Kanthuva Munna, and more. Her novels deal with trials and tribulations in Muslims' lives as well as women's empowerment. Sara was born in a Malayalam-speaking family from Kasaragod to advocate P Ahmad and Zainabi on June 30, 1936. She was one of the first girls in her community of Muslim families in Kasargod to be educated, graduating from a local Kannada school. She bid goodbye to her studies after her marriage with Abu Bakar, an engineer. But Sara was always interested in reading and addicted to the writings of Shivaram Karantaru, Inamdar, Bhairappa, Ananthamurthy and Vaikom Basheer. Sara had once stated that her desire to pursue her education was constrained by community norms that restricted female access to higher education. Her mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at her residence at Hathill in Mangaluru and final rites will be held at 8 pm today. Many dignitaries have mourned the death of Sara Abubakar, including leader of the opposition party, ತಾ‌ನು ನಂಬಿದ ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಬದ್ಧರಾಗಿ, ಎದುರಾದ ವಿರೋಧಗಳನ್ನು ದಿಟ್ಟತನದಿಂದ ಎದುರಿಸಿ, ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಲೋಕದ ತವಕ-ತಲ್ಲಣಗಳಿಗೆ ದನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಸಾ ರಾ ಅಬೂಬಕರ್ ನಿಧನ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಅವರ ಬಂಧುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಓದುಗ ಬಳಗದ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನೂ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೇ‌ನೆ. pic.twitter.com/NOvI2zoweH — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 10, 2023 " target="_blank">Siddaramaiah who tweeted about the death of the veteran writer. Sara has won several awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award of honour, the Karnataka Rajyotsava award, and the Daana Chintamani Attimabbe award from the Karnataka Government. She is survived by four sons and many relatives. (With inputs from Online Desk)