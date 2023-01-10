Home States Karnataka

Kumarakrupa turns into fortress

On Monday, a resident of Palace Road, Shruti PB, who wanted to take a stroll at Balabrooie with her family members, was turned back.

Published: 10th January 2023

'Santro' Ravi

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kumarakrupa and Balabrooie guest houses, where ‘sundry politicians’ and ‘fixers’ used to be seen till recently, have turned into fortresses overnight as the government has restricted access after the audio of ‘Santro’ Ravi went viral.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy recently released a conversation between a DSP seeking a plum posting and Santro Ravi, revealing that such meetings happen at government guest houses. In the clip, the officer is speaking to Ravi, who wants himself addressed as ‘sir’. He curtly suggests to the 1996-batch officer that they can meet at the KK Guesthouse.

On Monday, a resident of Palace Road, Shruti PB, who wanted to take a stroll at Balabrooie with her family members, was turned back. “The police asked us for ID proof, though we have been there before for walks. They sent us back,” she said. Sources wondered whether the government is cracking the whip on such political shadow players now.

Kumaraswamy said, “This transfer racket has been going on for years. If ministers or influential persons meet people like ‘Santro Ravi’ for their personal issues, it is no problem. But if transfers and postings are dependent on such persons, it is dangerous. The Centre should dismiss this government. When I made allegations against a certain corrupt official in KSTDC, they transferred him in an hour.”

Home Ministry sources said Ravi met the minister maybe once in the last one year. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “The security has been tightened.”

