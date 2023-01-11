Goa forester issues notice to Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the state government is inching closer to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project after the central government cleared the revised detailed project report (DPR), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the chief wildlife warden of Goa has issued a stop-work notice to the Karnataka government as the project site falls within the jurisdiction of Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary.

Warning that action would be initiated if response is not filed to the notice, the Goa government “directed” the Karnataka government to stop the diversion of the flow of Kalasa and Banduri rivulets and also the construction of dams, canals and other structures in the wildlife sanctuary.

On Tuesday, a team from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) inspected the forest lands where the project will be implemented. Sources said MoEF will grant forest and environment clearances to Karnataka as the forest land to be used under the project has been reduced drastically in the revised DPR.

As per the revised DPR, the forest land that falls under the Kalasa project has come down from 166 hectares to 37 hectares and for Banduri project, it has been reduced from 183 hectares to 24 hectares, they said. “The MoEF team suggested several measures to avoid damage to forest and wildlife and said it is possible to avoid cutting of thousands of trees by laying underground electric cables.

Several top forest department officials briefed the team about the measures being taken by the state government. The team will visit Telsang, near Athani, on Wednesday to inspect a vast stretch of land being allotted by the state government to the Forest Department as a replacement for the forest land to be used,’’ a top forest official said. In his tweet on Tuesday, Sawant said,

“Had a very productive meeting with members of Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) in Panaji. Explained to them in detail about the efforts taken by the government on all fronts to safeguard Goa’s interests regarding Mhadei.’’ Goa’s Chief Wildlife Warden Saurabh Kumar, in his showcause notice to the state, said, “Kalasa and Banduri nallas flow through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary and that Kalasa rivulet is one of the sources of water for the said sanctuary.

Under Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 there is a complete prohibition to divert any flow of water outside the sanctuary. It has come to our knowledge that you (Karnataka govt) plan to stop/divert or reduce the flow of water of Kalasa and Bandura rivulets into the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary.” Exercising powers conferred under Section 29 of Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, he said,

“I call upon you to show cause as to why action under the said Act should not be initiated against you for having violated Section 29 and why appropriate directions/orders should not be issued against you. Your reply should reach this office within 30 days of the receipt of this notice, failing which appropriate orders/directions shall be issued against you under the Act.’’

