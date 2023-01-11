Home States Karnataka

It’s cold wave in Karnataka, Bagalkot shivers at 5.60 degree Celsius

This is because of increasing concretisation.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several parts of Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a cold wave alert for most parts of north interior and coastal districts for the next two days. Bagalkot on Tuesday morning saw a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Celsius below normal).

While Vijayapura recorded 7 degrees Celsius (9.1 degrees Celsius below normal), Bidar saw 7.5 degrees Celsius (8.2 degrees Celsius below normal). The minimum temperature in Ballari was 9 degrees Celsius and it was 9.9 degrees Celsius in Mandya. Shirguppi in Dharwad district recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 194 stations in Karnataka recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, including five locations in Bengaluru- Uttarahalli (9.4), Sulibele (8), Kanasawadi in Doddaballapur (9), and Tubagere (9.8). Cold wave conditions prevailed over Bidar, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts of north interior Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday. While Bengaluru city experienced dry spell, the minimum temperature hovered around 14.3 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was 13.8 degrees Celsius in HAL airport. “Over the last two years, Bengaluru city has not experienced severe cold as in the past where the mercury would drop to 8-9 degrees Celsius. This is because of increasing concretisation. Bengaluru had recorded the lowest minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius in 1884,” an IMD official said.

A senior IMD official told TNIE that the alert has been issued as the minimum temperature has dropped below normal by 6-7 degrees Celsius in more than two stations for at least two days. Also, there is prevailing northerly winds. The official also stated that the winter chill will die down after three days as the southeasterly winds will start to prevail due to the formation of troughs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalkot winter Karnataka
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp