Home States Karnataka

Kodagu school teacher booked under POCSO Act

The accused, Manohar Naik, is suspected to be absconding even as special police teams have been formed to arrest him.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Abuse, sexual harassments, attack

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A high school teacher in Kodagu has been booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual harassment against two girl students. The incident was reported at a government-aided school in the rural part of Madikeri taluk.

The accused, Manohar Naik, is suspected to be absconding even as special police teams have been formed to arrest him.

Two high school girls were allegedly molested and sexually harassed by the school teacher at the government-aided high school. The incident came to light after one of the victims complained about the incident with her mother.

The victim narrated that she and another girl from the same school were molested and sexually harassed by Manohar Naik. The management of the school was alerted and he was immediately suspended.

Meanwhile, a complaint in this regard has been filed by one of the victims' parents at the district women's police station. An FIR has been filed by the police and the accused has been booked under the POCSO Act. Further investigations are ongoing in the case.

Manohar Naik was the headmaster of the school and the president of the Kodagu Teachers’ Association. Police sources confirmed that special teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high school teacher girl students Kodagu POCSO Act sexual harassment molest
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp