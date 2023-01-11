Kodagu school teacher booked under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A high school teacher in Kodagu has been booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual harassment against two girl students. The incident was reported at a government-aided school in the rural part of Madikeri taluk.

The accused, Manohar Naik, is suspected to be absconding even as special police teams have been formed to arrest him.

Two high school girls were allegedly molested and sexually harassed by the school teacher at the government-aided high school. The incident came to light after one of the victims complained about the incident with her mother.

The victim narrated that she and another girl from the same school were molested and sexually harassed by Manohar Naik. The management of the school was alerted and he was immediately suspended.

Meanwhile, a complaint in this regard has been filed by one of the victims' parents at the district women's police station. An FIR has been filed by the police and the accused has been booked under the POCSO Act. Further investigations are ongoing in the case.

Manohar Naik was the headmaster of the school and the president of the Kodagu Teachers’ Association. Police sources confirmed that special teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest.

