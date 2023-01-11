Home States Karnataka

Lookout circular issued to nab 'Santro' Ravi, says ADGP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Clarifying that there is no pressure in connection with the case involving ‘Santro’ Ravi, who is facing rape and other charges, apart from his alleged links with BJP ministers, ADGP Alok Kumar on Tuesday said that a lookout circular has already been issued in order to arrest him soon. Speaking to reporters after meeting senior police officers, and complainants in the case, Kumar said a case has been already registered in the Vijaynagar police station.

“It’s been eight days since he is absconding and we have constituted a team to secure him. Teams are looking into his whereabouts in Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Bengaluru, while his house in Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru was also searched.

We are gathering information about his bank accounts and other details and are also looking into the aspects of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” he said. He further said that proper action will be taken against him, and the team is ensuring that the investigation is watertight.

Meanwhile, sources close to the investigation revealed that the police suspect that he has fled to the Andamans. One of the victims who met the ADGP told reporters that all the evidence she had with her was shown to the police. “The accused is available to his advocates and is in constant touch with them, but the police are unable to trace him,” the victim mentioned.

